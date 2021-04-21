North Carolina deputy on leave after killing man while executing search warrant

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (NewsNation Now) — A North Carolina deputy shot and killed a Black man while executing a search warrant Wednesday, authorities said, spurring an outcry from a crowd of dozens that immediately gathered at the scene and demanded law enforcement accountability.

Pasquotank County Tommy Wooten II said at a news conference that a deputy from his department shot Andrew Brown Jr. while serving the warrant with the assistance of another nearby sheriff’s office about 8:30 a.m. He didn’t know Brown’s age and didn’t release the name of the deputy. Local NAACP leader Keith Rivers said Brown was Black.

The deputy was placed on leave pending a review by the State Bureau of Investigation.

The man, whose family members identified as 40-year-old Andrew Brown Jr., got into his car and started to drive away, witnesses say. That’s when the deputy fired shots.

Neighbors say they heard anywhere from 6 to 8 shots. Wooten declined at a news conference to say how many shots were fired.

He said that the deputy was wearing a body camera. It could take time for that video to be released since releasing such footage requires a judge’s approval in the state.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to take over the investigation.

Brown’s family says he did not carry a gun and didn’t hurt anyone. He was the father of 10 children.

During the news briefing, District Attorney Andrew Womble said that they want “accurate answers, not fast answers.”

A crowd gathered around the shooting scene in the city of nearly 18,000, located 170 miles northeast of Raleigh.

Things are very tense here in Elizabeth City. Lots of emotions. Deputies were serving a search warrant. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/JITfoWYuT7 — Jason Marks (@jasonmarkswavy) April 21, 2021

Brown’s grandmother, Lydia Brown, and his aunt, Clarissa Brown Gibson, told The Associated Press that they learned about his death through a TV news report. Both said they want the shooting thoroughly investigated.

“I am very upset. Andrew was a good person,” Lydia Brown said. The deputy “didn’t have to shoot him like that.”

Clarissa Brown Gibson said: “We want to know if he was served with a warrant, why the shooting over a warrant?”

Rivers called for an independent investigation into the shooting and criticized the sheriff’s office for taking hours to release details, even after a crowd of about 100 people gathered near the scene.

“When is it going to stop? We just got a verdict yesterday,” Rivers said in a phone interview, referring to the guilty verdicts handed down Tuesday in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the fatal death of George Floyd. “Is it open season now? At some point, it has to stop. We have to start holding the people in charge accountable.”

In September, the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of the county’s first 33 body-worn cameras for deputies. It’s unclear if deputies have been issued the cameras yet.

“If the body cameras were on that information needs to be disseminated as quickly as possible in order to make sure justice is served,” said Rivers.

Rivers emphasized how the situation as tense and said law enforcement after the shooting acted like they were in “riot mode.”

“The sheriff has not spoken to anyone out here … this is not the Elizabeth City Police Department, this is the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Department,” Rivers said. “The sheriff needs to address these people. The sheriff needs to talk to community leaders to let us know what is going on so that we can be a part of this process.”

NewsNation affiliate WAVY and The Associated Press contributed to this report