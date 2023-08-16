Shirtless Florida man’s ‘unhappy meal’ came with side of rocks

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A shirtless Luis Fernando-Hernandez Larraga made it abundantly clear to McDonald’s employees that he was not lovin’ it.

Larraga, 26, placed an order at the fast-food establishment in Lee County Thursday but resorted to violence when employees refused to give him a refund or his food back.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Larraga’s first mistake was stepping behind the restaurant counter to continue pleading for his money back. When employees ordered him to exit the store, he did just that, but not before punching a cash register on his way out.

“But outside [Larraga] picks up a handful of rocks and heads back into the store, throwing them at the counter,” the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said. “He goes back for a second and then a third handful of rocks before an employee approaches him.”

Security camera video shows Larraga swinging at one employee but miss moments before he took a right hook to the face.

“His criminal history expands to multiple states including Texas and Missouri,” the sheriff’s office added. “Larraga was arrested for disorderly intoxication and criminal mischief for shattering a McDonald’s window.”