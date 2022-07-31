Shooting during brawl in downtown Orlando wounds seven

ORLANDO, Fla. (NewsNation) — Seven people were injured after a person began shooting a handgun into a crowd during a large brawl in downtown Orlando early Sunday, police said.

The Orlando Police Department said at around 2 a.m. a large fight broke as the bars and restaurants in the area of Wall Street Plaza and Orange Avenue closed down.

Six victims were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center and one person took themself to Advent Health, according to the department.

All seven victims were in stable condition, officials said.

Smith said authorities do not yet have a suspect in the shooting. An investigation is ongoing.

NewsNation affiliate WFLA and The Associated Press contributed to this report.