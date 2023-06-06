Shooting under investigation near Richmond graduation

(NewsNation) — Multiple people are reportedly injured after a shooting near a high school graduation in a Richmond, Virginia, park, a local school board member told NewsNation affiliate WRIC.

The school board member says the shooting happened in the Virginia Commonwealth University’s Monroe Park area near the Altria Theater.

Huguenot High School was set to hold a graduation at the Altria Theater on campus beginning at 4 p.m. A graduation for students at Thomas Jefferson High School was also scheduled later in that evening. That event has now been called off.

Richmond Police, VCU Police, Virginia State Police and Henrico Police are responding to the scene. Authorities insist there is no ongoing threat to the community. The Richmond Police Department is leading the investigation.