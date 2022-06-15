‘Shopping Cart Killer’ a person of interest in 5th slaying

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — Police in Washington, D.C., said Wednesday that Anthony Robinson, the alleged “Shopping Cart Killer,” is now a person of interest in a fifth killing.

Police found the female victim dead in a shopping cart near D.C.’s Union Station in September 2021. Police identified her and called her death a homicide Tuesday.

In December, police in Virginia accused Robinson of killing four other women. They’ve called him the “Shopping Cart Killer” because he allegedly used carts to transport the bodies of women he met on dating sites.

Robinson is being held in Virginia on some of the murder charges but has not been charged for this suspected fifth victim.

Robinson, who was taken into custody in November 2021, has lived in multiple locations along the East Coast in recent years. He was charged with two counts of murder after two bodies were found in a vacant lot in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

Evidence uncovered after his arrest led police to search an area near the Moon Inn in Fairfax County, south of Alexandria.

During the search, detectives noticed a shopping cart and recalled that a shopping cart had been used to transport the bodies in the Harrisonburg cases, said Ed O’Carroll, commander of the major crimes unit in Fairfax County.