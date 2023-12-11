TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Graduation means a lot to every family, especially one that went above and beyond at the University of South Florida’s ceremony on Friday.

A brother and sister got to walk the stage together after the brother wasn’t able to during COVID-19. His family decided to surprise him, and he was left speechless.

Savion Burke was not able to walk at graduation in 2020 and had to go back to his home in Trinidad.

“Getting back home to being a new parent, graduated but not graduated, it was successful but a bittersweet kind of moment,” said Burke.

His sister, Brijhan Burke, is the third family member to graduate from USF, and she wanted to be able to share that moment with her brother.

“I really wanted to be with him and share this moment with him, so, I decided that he can walk with me. So, I got regalia for him and I got a hat for you. So, you’ll get the opportunity to walk with me and it would be an honor to share it with you,” said Brijhan.

“What? That is crazy,” said Savion, filled with excitement.

Their mother, Janine Delzin-Burke, looked at Savion and told him about how they planned the surprise.

“Bri and I planned this. We knew you didn’t have your day in 2020. So, we wanted to give you your day and we knew that you wanted Mateo to see you walk. So, you get to walk today,” she said.

“Wow, wow, wow, that means the world to me,” was Savion’s reaction.

The entire family had tears in their eyes as Savion realized he was taking the stage.

“I can’t tell you how much I cried in 2020 with Savion walking across our living room. It was hard; he graduated but didn’t graduate,” said Delzin-Burke.

With his cap, gown and medallions tucked in their suitcase, they were able to surprise their middle son.

“I don’t know what to say, I don’t know what to say. I’m at a loss for words,” stated Savion.

A moment the two siblings will share for a lifetime.

Siblings share special moment during USF graduation

“It’s magic, I feel like it’s Christmas magic in the air, he said.

Savion’s son was also able to see him graduate Friday night and be a part of the special moment.

There will be three graduation ceremonies at USF on Saturday, at 9:00 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.