Single father of 3 among 5 killed in South Carolina shooting

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WJZY) — A single father of three children was one of the five people shot and killed at a South Carolina home Wednesday evening.

James Lewis, 38, from Gaston, was shot to death while working outside of the home of Dr. Robert Lesslie. Lesslie was also killed, alongside his wife Barbara and two of their grandchildren.

Photo: James Lewis

Lewis and another air conditioning tech were were at the home at the time of the shooting. The other technician remains in critical condition Thursday, according to local law enforcement.

Their employer Gaston Sheet Metal said in a statement that both men are “long-standing, beloved members of our family at GSM.”

“These men embody the values we strive to achieve at GSM and are family-focused, up-beat, and wonderful team members who cared about all the people they encountered,” the statement said.

Former NFL pro Phillip Adams is accused of killing the five victims before shooting himself to death at his parents’ house who live nearby.