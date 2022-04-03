(NewsNation) — Through tears, Raeann Carli shared that the search for her big sister is now over.

“I’m sure you heard by now, we found Cassie,” she said Sunday.

The announcement marks a heartbreaking end to a weekslong hunt for Florida mom Cassie Carli. Authorities found Carli’s body Saturday night in a shallow grave while executing a search warrant at an Alabama barn.

Investigators identified Carli’s ex-boyfriend, Marcus Spanevelo, as the prime suspect in her disappearance and death.

“Since we’ve been dealing with him, he’s been acting like a dirtbag,” Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said.

Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested Spanevelo Saturday in Lebanon, Tennessee, on charges of tampering with evidence, giving false information concerning a missing person investigation and destruction of evidence.

Johnson says they are working to extradite Spanevelo back to Florida. More charges are expected to be filed following the autopsy Monday.

“He never cooperated at all with us,” Johnson said. “That goes a long way. Think about it, it’s your baby’s mother and she’s missing, and you’re not going to cooperate with authorities. That’s kind of telltale.”

The 37-year-old mother was last seen Sunday at a parking lot in Navarre Beach on Florida’s Gulf Coast, meeting up with her ex for a custody exchange of the couple’s young daughter, Saylor. From there, Carli vanished, leaving behind her car, purse and other personal belongings.

Her father reported her missing the next day, sparking a weekslong search. Authorities say they searched more than 1,500 miles and executed multiple search warrants on cars, phones and houses. Carli’s family members thanked all the volunteers who helped look for their loved one.

Carli’s daughter Saylor, her family members say, is safe and will be with them soon.