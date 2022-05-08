(NewsNation) — Although the son of Casey White’s victim doesn’t think he’s a target, he’s still afraid as police search for the escaped inmate who is reportedly “a very dangerous person.”

White, who escaped from Alabama’s Lauderdale County Detention Center with former corrections officer Vicky White last week, confessed to killing Connie Ridgeway in 2020.

Police found Ridgeway, whose son Austin Williams called a “gentle, sweet, southern Christian lady” stabbed to death in her living room in 2015. Investigators called it a murder-for-hire. Casey White now faces the death penalty.

Austin Williams, Ridgeway’s son, said on NewsNation’s “Prime” that it took him a while to comprehend the fact that White escaped from jail.

“It’s just so so shocking,” Williams said, adding that he knows Casey White had a “violent history.“

Those who knew the escaped Alabama inmate said he was a “loner” who could be “dangerous on drugs.” Casey White, who stands 6-feet-9, and weighs 330 pounds, has a history of criminal offenses and reported ties to a white supremacist group. Police consider him “armed and dangerous.”

“I know he’s been in jail several times,” Williams said.

For Williams, justice, in this case, looks like having Casey White go to trial.

“I believe he is very likely guilty, but I would not want an innocent person to be punished for something they didn’t do,” he said. “So I really do want to go to trial and to go to court.”

Casey White and Vicky White, who are reportedly in a relationship, remain missing. On Friday, authorities said the Ford Edge the two, who are not related, were reportedly traveling in was found in Middle Tennessee, though the sheriff’s office said there is no indication the two are still in that area.