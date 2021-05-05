South braces for more floods after days of storms

Residents of the Crescent at Lakeshore apartment complex are rescued by Homewood Fire and Rescue as severe weather produced torrential rainfall flooding several apartment buildings Tuesday, May 4, 2021 in Homewood, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

(NewsNation Now) — More flooding could be on the way in the Gulf Wednesday morning after storms have pummeled much of the southeastern U.S. this week.

The National Weather Service warned flash flooding was possible in a swath of the Gulf that ranged from Baton Rouge, Louisiana to points east of Pensacola, Florida.

The storms have been responsible for at least three deaths and dozens of injuries this week, and more than 242,500 customers were without power from Texas to Maryland early Wednesday, including about 90,000 in Alabama, about 80,900 in Mississippi, about 28,800 in Georgia and about 25,700 in Virginia, according to poweroutage.us.

More than 11 million people were in the path of storms Tuesday. On Sunday, there were 12 confirmed tornadoes in Mississippi alone.

A hillside is eroded away as torrential rainfall falls Tuesday, May 4, 2021 in Vestavia, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Neighbors inspect the wind toppled trees in this northeast Jackson, Miss., neighborhood, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. The severe weather was not unexpected, since the state was hit with a number of tornadoes on Sunday. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

This downed utility line from a fallen tree in a northeast Jackson, Miss., neighborhood, was not an unfamiliar sight following a bout of high winds and severe weather, Tuesday afternoon, May 4, 2021. The severe weather was not unexpected, since the state was hit with a number of tornadoes on Sunday. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

A pickup truck travels along a flooded road as severe weather produces torrential rainfall, Tuesday, May 4, 2021 in Vestavia, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Rubble remains of the Ridge, a pavilion used by members of Parkview Church of God, after a direct hit by a tornado, Monday, May 3, 2021, in Yazoo County, Miss. A spate of tornadoes hit communities throughout the state on Sunday. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)