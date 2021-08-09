South Carolina court hears cases on front lawn after flood

GREENVILLE, S.C. (NewsNation Now) — A little water and sewage aren’t stopping the flow of speedy trials for a court in South Carolina.

Almost two weeks after a flood, the Greenville Municipal Court began hearing cases on the front lawn Monday.

Tents were step up outside as repairs inside the building continue.

Judge Matt Hawley said tents were chosen as a solution because it would be too challenging to move paperwork to another building.

“We have strict rules under state law about what we can do in moving all paperwork offsite. All of our tickets and warrants have to be protected,” Hawley said.

Hawley said he expects they will be in tents through next Friday.

NewsNation affiliate WSPA contributed to this report.