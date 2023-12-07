South Carolina police rescue dog stuck in dryer vent

SUMTER, S.C. (WJW) – Spike the dog is celebrating his freedom after getting stuck in a very tight spot.

According to Sumter Police, Spike ended up in a house dryer vent.

It happened on Nov. 30, police said.

“ADVENTURES OF THE DOG KIND: Spike was sniffing out mischief when he got stuck in the dryer vent,” police wrote, sharing photos of Spike with his head through the outside wall of the home.

Rescuing Spike was no small feat.

Teams had to break apart the house’s exterior wall to pull Spike from the vent, according to WLTX.

The “happy hound was freed from his unfortunate circumstance and is doing fine, probably looking to see what else he can get into for the day,” Sumter police wrote.

It took about an hour to remove Spike from the tight space.