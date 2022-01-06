State of Emergency issued in Virginia ahead of winter storm

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) – On Wednesday, Governor Ralph Northam declared a State of Emergency as the second winter storm of the week is approaching.

The winter storm will arrive Thursday evening and will linger into the overnight hours on Friday before officially exiting well before sunrise in our region.

Even after the storm itself exits, very cold and breezy conditions will linger through the day on Friday.

“Having two bouts of snow and icy weather back to back makes it more likely communities will need additional help as they continue to recover from the first round of tree-snapping wet snow and ice that we saw Monday. While we typically have ample resources for snow storms, these back-to-back events will generate landmark winter weather that requires extra flexibility. I am grateful to the hundreds of first responders and emergency personnel who continue to work around the clock to keep Virginians safe.” GOV. RALPH NORTHAm

This order will activate the Virginia Emergency Operations Center, the Virginia Emergency Support Team and the Virginia National Guard who will be ready to help localities deal with any significant impacts relating to the storm.