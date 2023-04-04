Suitcase murderer Sarah Boone’s trial postponed until July

This Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 booking photo from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office shows Sarah Boone. Boone is accused of zipping her boyfriend into a suitcase, recording his repeated cries for help and leaving him locked inside until he died, according to sheriff’s office documents. (Orange County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

(NewsNation) — The trial of a Florida woman accused of zipping her boyfriend into a suitcase and leaving him outside until he died has been postponed until July.

Sarah Boone faces second-degree murder charges for the death of 42-year-old Jorge Torres Jr, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

A pre-trial conference was held on March 31, with the trial initially scheduled to begin on April 10. The trial is now scheduled to begin on July 24. It is unclear why the trial has been delayed.

Boone was arrested in Feb. 2020. One day earlier, she called 911 from her home and told dispatchers her boyfriend was dead, news outlets reported.

Investigators said she claimed they had been drinking the night before and agreed it would be funny if Torres got into the suitcase during a game of hide-and-seek, according to an arrest affidavit from the sheriff’s office.

Boone reportedly admitted she zipped Torres into the suitcase, went upstairs to bed and awoke the next morning to find him still inside and unresponsive, the document alleged.

The sheriff’s office said Boone’s statements didn’t line up with video evidence found on her phone showing a blue suitcase facing downward with Torres trying to free himself. In the video, he called for help and yelled that he couldn’t breathe, deputies wrote in the affidavit.

Boone could be heard laughing and saying: “That’s what I feel like when you cheat on me,” according to the document.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.