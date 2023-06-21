Summer heat leaves power grids struggling under high demand

(NewsNation) — Summer has officially started and brought with it sweltering temperatures in the South, already leaving thousands without power as power grid systems struggle to handle the demand for electricity.

Large swaths of the southern U.S. are dealing with triple-digit temperatures as concern mounts over the nation’s power grids and whether they can hold up under the pressure.

In Texas, the state’s power grid controller has asked residents to voluntarily cut back on electricity amid excessive demand and record-high temperatures. Thousands are still without power after last week’s severe storms, as temperatures soar above 100 degrees.

Volunteers have been handing out free ice and water to those with no way to keep cool.

“If we’re going to stay here, we can’t continue to live like this, always wondering when the electricity is going to work and when it is not,” said Austin resident Alana Cortez.

In West Texas, temperatures soared to an all-time high of 114 degrees and Texans were unsure if the power grid would hold up.

“I think it is really clear, if you depend on them, you’re going to be in trouble,” Cortez said.

The reliability of the state’s power grid has been in question since a 2021 ice storm knocked out power for millions.

“ERCOT is not in emergency operations, but we are keeping a close eye on the grid to see if this will lead to a potential energy emergency alert,” Matt Mitchell of Austin Energy said.

In Oklahoma, hot weather and the threat of more storms has come as tens of thousands of people struggled without air conditioning after weekend storms downed trees and snapped hundreds of utility poles.

Officials said at least one person died due to the prolonged power outages.

In Mississippi, over 100,000 people were left without power and air conditioning for more than 100 hours. That’s longer than the 2005 outage caused by Hurricane Katrina.

Entergy Mississippi, the state’s largest electric utility, said crews in Jackson, Mississippi, were working 16-hour shifts to restore service knocked out by storms over the weekend. But the energy was desperately needed amid surging temperatures.

“We are fully engaged, we’re laser-focused and our people are good at this and we just ask for your continued patience and prayers as we work through this,” said Entergy Mississippi CEO Haley Fisackerly.