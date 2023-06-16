‘It’s prime real estate,’ Surfside collapse victims’ son says

SURFSIDE, Fla. (NewsNation) — Federal investigators looking into the cause of the 2021 Surfside building collapse in Florida released a preliminary report that says the condo building failed to meet codes and standards when it was built back in 1981.

The report also found the pool deck had “severe strength deficiency.”

This report comes two years after the building collapsed, killing 98 people.

There are already new plans for a new building to take its place a developer submitted a design plan to the town for a new 12-story luxury condo complex.

Officials have yet to issue new recommendations though for building codes for the latest development.

However, many of the victims’ families were upset the city would allow a new building to be built where dozens of people were killed.

But Pablo Rodriguez, who lost his mother and grandmother, said he’s not surprised they are looking at approving plans for a new condo.

“I was one of the more realistic ones up front, it’s prime real estate,” Rodriguez said. “So while it’s devastating to know that they’re going to be building on top of the grave, where we lost our family members, it’s, unfortunately, the reality of the situation.”

Rodriguez said the investigator’s report was also not a surprise, it just confirmed what a lot of other families and he knew what the issue had been.

“When you saw it, the pool deck was in a constant state of disrepair, the concrete was always cracking,” he said.

He said how the city inspector said the building was fine, given the state of disrepair, was beyond him.

Rodriguez just hopes the new building built there will at least meet up to code and maintain proper inspections to try to avoid a similar catastrophe from happening again.

It’s still very difficult for him to pass by the collapse site, he said. On the way to work every day, he passes the building where his mom used to live and tears up to this day.

“It’s very, very difficult. I’ve been to the site a couple of times. And it’s just it’s devastating to even pass by there to see the hole that’s still there,” he said.

The collapse upended their lives completely, Rodriguez said.

However, he said his son was luckily coping better, and they’ve had amazing support from their friends.