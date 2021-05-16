Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting near University of Alabama at Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect wanted in connection to a double-homicide reported Sunday morning in Alabama has died after allegedly opening fire on officers who were searching for him, according to the Birmingham Police Department.

According to Sgt. Rod Mauldin, around 6:60 a.m., the department received a call that two people has been shot in Brother Bryan Park. Upon arrival, first responders found a man and woman were wounded. The woman was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital, while the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mauldin said after further investigation, officers executed a search warrant near the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital for the man they believed was involved in the Brother Bryan Park shootings. He said the unnamed suspect opened fire on the officers, injuring four of them.

The suspect was killed in the shootout.

According to Mauldin, the initial fight that turned deadly in Brother Bryan Park may have been over a dog, although the circumstances surrounding the fight are not currently known.

Mauldin said all four officers were taken to the hospital for not life-threatening injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.