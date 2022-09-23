(NewsNation) — A newly released 911 call details how men on ATVs helped police find the bodies of two missing teens. Now, law enforcement is searching for the 17-year-old who might be responsible for the murders.

Their voices have been altered but the chilling 911 call reveals the moments the teens’ bodies were found.

“I would like to speak to the officer in person but what we have found is … we actually discovered two dead bodies,” one of the ATV riders said over the call. “There’s an access where the power company road ends. They’re just laying on the side of the road.”

One of the victims, 18-year-old Devin Clark, was a junior in high school — a wide receiver on the football team. The other was 14-year-old Lyric Woods, who was a freshman at a different school.

Posts on social media show they were friends. They were reported missing over the weekend. David White, who is from the area, heard shots coming from a field across the street from his home.

“A minute after that and five more shots went off,” White said.

The bodies were found by men on a hunting trip around 3 p.m. Sunday. A red cross marks the spot where Clark and Woods were discovered. Now, friends and family come there to leave flowers.

Devin’s mother, Tiffany Clark, is still “fighting” and searching “to get answers.” In doing so, she joins the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina.

But the suspect is a minor, and as of 2019, law mandates that 16- or 17-year-olds who commit crimes in the state are not automatically charged as adults.

Investigators filed a petition to charge the suspect with two counts of first-degree murder once the killer is found.