Tampa Bay abortion fund to sponsor out-of-state abortion care

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Senate’s approval of a six-week abortion ban has left women’s-rights supporters outraged.

“We’re angry, we’re frustrated, we believe everyone should be able to access the care they want when they decide they want it, how they want it, in their own community,” said McKenna Kelley, Tampa Bay Abortion Fund member.

Tampa Bay Abortion Fund financially supports women seeking an abortion. With a potential six-week ban, which includes exceptions, they are preparing to sponsor flights for women who may need to travel out-of-state for care.

“Much more of our funding is going to be going into that practical support, plane tickets, hotels rather than just funding at the clinics for the abortions themselves,” Kelley said.

In 2022, the non-profit funded over 1,000 abortions for women in the Tampa Bay area. They expect to surpass that number in 2023 as they’ve already supported over 600 abortions since January.

“We’re ready to help support people and get them the care they need even if it’s not in the state of Florida.”