Tampa man arrested, allegedly pointed laser at helicopter

(NewsNation) —A 26-year-old man was taken into custody in Tampa, Florida, after he allegedly targeted a police helicopter with a green laser, posing a significant risk to the pilots.

According to Tampa Police Department, the helicopter pilots reported being hit twice with a green laser while on duty in the early hours of Monday.

Working in collaboration with aviation units, officers from Temple Terrace and TPD successfully traced the source of the laser to an apartment within an apartment complex.

The TPD released a video of the incident on YouTube, which shows police targeting the originating location of the laser.

Law enforcement located the apartment and discovered the laser device inside.

Juan Lozada-Zamorano was arrested at the scene and transported to Orient Road Jail. He is now facing charges of misuse of laser lighting device, a third-degree felony under Florida State Statute.

Fortunately, the pilots involved in the incident did not suffer any injuries from the laser.