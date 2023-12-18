Tampa police find body on sunken shrimp boat while searching for captain

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police drivers found a body while searching for a missing shrimp boat captain, according to a release.

The Tampa Police Department said divers found the body on board the sunken “Miss Jodi,” which is owned by Curts Lee Cowling.

Cowling was last seen alive at about 11:00 p.m. Saturday, as storms began to hit the Tampa Bay area.

After receiving several reports about Cowling’s boat being found submerged off Causeway Boulevard, officers found the boat at about 7:44 a.m. Sunday.

However, dive teams could not search for Cowling at the time due to the thousands of gallons of diesel fuel that spilled into McKay Bay, which made it a hazmat situation.

At about 10:28 p.m. Sunday, divers pulled a body from the sunken boat, but they did not identify who it was because they had to reach out to the next-of-kin.

According to police, Cowling lived on the boat full-time.

The fuel clean-up is still in progress as the United States Coast Guard works to remove the fuel from the waterway. Officials said the spill was contained to McKay Bay.

