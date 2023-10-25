Tampa police look for driver who left cyclist to die after crash

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department is searching for a driver who struck and killed a bicyclist and left the scene.

Police said the crash happened around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of North 19th Street and East 21st Avenue.

Officers said they found a 57-year-old man lying unresponsive in the roadway after he was hit by a car.

Tampa police officers said they tried to revive the man, but he later died at a hospital.

Detectives said they are looking for the driver of a dark-colored car that fled the scene after hitting the bicyclist. A photo of the car wasn’t immediately available.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Tampa police or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-8477. You could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $9,500 for information.