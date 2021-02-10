Tampa to hold Super Bowl boat parade for Buccaneers Wednesday

TAMPA, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will celebrate their Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs with a boat parade Wednesday afternoon.
The city of Tampa is hosting the parade, which will begin at 1 p.m. EST, with thousands expected to attend. Masks will be required outdoors in all event zones and entertainment districts, including downtown and along the Tampa Riverwalk per Mayor Jane Castor’s executive order last month. The order is in effect until Saturday.
“There isn’t a person on Earth that should disagree with the fact that the easiest way to avoid contracting or transmitting COVID-19 is simply by wearing a mask,” Castor said last month.
Boaters will be allowed in the water during the event but are not allowed to participate in the parade. Boat operators also must stay at least 50 feet away from other vessels in the parade. Tampa held a similar parade for the Tampa Bay Lightning following their Stanley Cup win in September.
Quarterback Tom Brady and the Bucs became the first team to beat three former Super Bowl MVP quarterbacks on the way to the title, defeating Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes in successive games.
Tampa Bay became the seventh wild-card team to win it all and the first since the 2010 Green Bay Packers. The Bucs were the first team to win four playoff games on the way to the title since AFC North champion Baltimore did it eight years ago.
The Associated Press and NewsNation affiliate WFLA contributed to this report.