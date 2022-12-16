(NewsNation) — A teacher at a North Carolina Middle School disarmed a student who shot a gun on campus last Thursday.

Fuquay-Varina Middle School was placed on a “code-red lockdown” the morning of Dec. 8 after a student fired a gun at a window, NewsNation local affiliate WNCN reported.

Other students were unpacking backpacks and slowly moving into their homerooms when a student fired the shot in teacher Lynn Guilliams’ 6th-grade classroom. Guilliams told NewsNation that her instinct kicked in to keep all of her students safe — including the one with the gun.

“Two of my co-workers came running down from the other direction, yelling, ‘Clear the hall, clear the hall, code red,'” Guilliams said. “So at that point, I knew something was going on.”

It’s a scenario they had practiced before — Guilliams followed protocol, getting as many kids into her classroom as possible, locking the door, turning off the lights and moving kids to the corner — all except one.

“I said, ‘Come on, you need to move over with everybody else,’ and he bent down, and with his left hand, picked up a gun,” Guilliams recalled. “As I was looking at it, I was in total shock and disbelief, primarily because I was assuming that whatever was going on was going on in a different part of the school or outside.”

Guilliams instinctively asked the student: “What is that?” To which he replied: “a gun.”

The teacher blinked for a second.

“It was frightening. But as soon as I opened my eyes again, he was my student,” Guilliams said. “He’s 12 years old, and he’s not allowed to have that in my classroom.”

To defuse the situation, Guilliams told the student to stay where he was, as she walked over and took the gun from him.

“He never pointed it at me,” Guilliams said. “He was never threatening in any way to me or any of the students that were in the classroom.”

There were no injuries to students, staff or officers. The boy is being held and served with a juvenile petition. He told Guilliams he got the gun from his mom and stepdad’s drawer.

Police told NewsNation the firearm used was a Taurus G3XL. Only one round was discharged and the Wake County Sheriff’s Office seized the gun.

Seth Lanterman-Schneider, 39, is now facing charges of failing to properly store the gun used in the shooting.

Fuquay-Varina Mayor Blake Massengill said the incident shook the community, but thankfully, students and teachers were safe because of “extensive training and the swift response.”

“Today, that training served everyone well,” he said.

The day after the incident, the school had a Teacher Workday to give students, families and staff space to process what happened.

Guilliams, Elliott, another teacher and a student will be honored at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Fuquay-Varina town commissioners’ meeting, police said.

NewsNation local affiliate WNCN contributed to this report.