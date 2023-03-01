(NewsNation) — A Florida teen accused of attacking a teacher’s aide is now facing felony charges and is being held on a $1 million bond.

The 17-year-old male Matanzas High School special needs student accused in the assault was charged with aggravated battery on a school employee, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Surveillance footage from the school shows the student walking fast toward the victim and pushing her several feet, knocking her to the floor and rendering her unconscious.

Then, the student is seen kicking and punching the woman several times in the back and head, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the student became upset after the teacher’s aide took his Nintendo Switch away from him during class.

“I will say what we’re hearing from teachers and staff across the state of Florida, is that since COVID, we have seen a significant increase in the number of student behavior issues,” said Andrew Spar, president of the Florida Education Association.

The incident comes on the heels of an investigation in Virginia after a 6-year-old boy shot and wounded his first-grade teacher.

In New York, officials said three students have been killed this school year and at least 18 have either been stabbed or shot. Those incidents include a 16-year-old girl stabbed multiple times with a knife inside a women’s bathroom at a school.

“This can’t just be a school issue alone. But we should have expectations that as teachers and staff who work in our schools and as students who attend our schools, that they are going to be safe,” Spar said.

Some teachers told NewsNation they simply don’t feel safe right now.