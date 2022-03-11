MIAMI (NewsNation) — Two years removed from the pandemic’s beginning, spring breakers are crowding Florida beaches to revel in sunshine and a return to normalcy.

The scenes at Miami beaches Friday were similar to pre-pandemic times, with many of the revelers coming from across the country and even from abroad.

The party is on, with no masks and no social distancing.

“I can’t remember the last time I’ve just been able to chill and kind of not worry about COVID In the last few years,” said one beachgoer.

Record crowds are expected over the next month, with some Florida cities expecting double or even triple the normal number of spring breakers.

Fort Lauderdale is beefing up security and outlawing loud music to make sure things don’t get too out of hand.

In Miami, they’ve banned alcohol from parts of the beach.

The massive influx of tourists is also coinciding with St. Patrick’s Day festivities.