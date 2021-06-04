Third victim dies days after Florida banquet hall shooting

Law enforcement officials work the scene of a shooting outside a banquet hall near Hialeah, Fla., Sunday, May 30, 2021. Two people died and an estimated 20 to 25 people were injured in a shooting outside a banquet hall in South Florida, police said. The gunfire erupted early Sunday at the El Mula Banquet Hall in northwest Miami-Dade County, near Hialeah, police told news outlets. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI (NewsNation Now) — A third person has died days after suspects opened fire outside a Miami banquet hall, police said.

Shankquia Peterson, 32, died on Thursday afternoon, Miami-Dade police said in a news release.

She was among the 23 people shot early Sunday during a rapper’s album release party at the El Mula Banquet Hall. Two of the victims remained in critical condition at a hospital, police said.

I am saddened to report that a third victim did not survive her injuries. No family should have to suffer such loss. We are working around the clock relentlessly to bring these killers to justice. https://t.co/f9MserRj6e — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@MDPD_Director) June 4, 2021

Police are still searching for the suspects. They’ve confirmed there were multiple shooters “from various locations” outside the banquet hall. Surveillance video shows some of the shooters arrived in a Nissan Pathfinder late Saturday night and parked close to banquet hall.

The crowd had been waiting to get inside for an album release party by Courtney Paul Wilson, 24, better known as rapper ABMG Spitta.

The footage shows three people, armed and wearing ski masks, exit and reenter a white Nissan Pathfinder. One suspect was gripping a handgun while the other two carried what police described as “assault-style rifles.”

The Pathfinder had been reported stolen earlier, and was found Monday submerged in a canal several miles away.

The motive for the banquet hall shooting is still unknown, but investigators were focusing on social-media feuds involving the local rappers who hosted the show, the Miami Herald reported. This includes two rival groups whose tensions go back years and have been fueled by threats made online and in rap lyrics, according to the Herald.

“A lot of these violent acts you’re seeing on their social media. You’re seeing them call each other out, they’re giving verbal cues,” Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez said during Thursday’s press conference. “Some of the songs have verbal cues that are triggering rolling violence, real-time violence. Back in the ’90s it was drug turf wars. Here it’s a little bit of that but a lot of it is showing off.”

Peterson’s relatives told news outlets she had a bullet lodged in her head and had been in a medically induced coma since the shooting.

“Our family wants the gun violence to end, for these predators to be caught. This shooting has shaken the family to its core,” Peterson’s family said in a statement.

Two 26-year-old men, Desmond Owens and Clayton Dillard III, also died in the banquet hall shooting.

There is a reward of up to $130,000 for information that leads to an arrest of the people responsible.

Other gun violence over the past week included a car chase and shooting near a Miami casino, a mass shooting in Wynwood that left one dead and six wounded and a shooting outside a South Beach restaurant that left a man paralyzed and a rapper behind bars.

Police in South Florida announced “Operation Summer Heat” to combat escalating gun violence.