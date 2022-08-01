DUDLEY, NC (NewsNation) — Three deputies have been shot in North Carolina, Wayne County Sheriff’s office has reported on Monday.

“Three deputies sustained gunshot wounds,” said Wayne County public information officer Joel Gillie. According to his report, the incident took place while serving an involuntary commitment warrant to a home in the 2500 block of Arrington Bridge Road in Dudley around 10:30 a.m.

Gillie went on to say one deputy is currently being treated at Wayne UNC Health Care while the two others were airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center.

There is not further updated on the officers’ condition.

As of now, the scene is still active and the suspect is currently barricaded inside. Helicopters are also hovering the area, according to reports.

