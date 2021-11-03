Three women killed, two wounded in Virginia shooting

Southeast

Posted: | Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Three women were shot to death and two others wounded in a Norfolk neighborhood Wednesday evening, police said.

Norfolk police Chief Larry Boone said officers knew the person responsible but haven’t yet taken anyone into custody, news outlets reported.

Police say dispatchers received a call about a shooting at approximately 6 p.m. in the Young Terrace housing development.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic situation, the chief said, without providing additional details. The gunman shot one woman and when the other four tried to help her, Boone said, the gunman shot them. The two women who were wounded were taken to a local hospital, officials said.

© Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved

Latest News

© 1998 - 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNationNow.com