Tracing the steps of alleged killer of Louisiana 6-year-old girl

(NewsNation) — The tragic killing of 6-year-old Bella Fontenelle is still being investigated, with police having apprehended a suspect but still searching for a motive.

NewsNation national correspondent Alex Caprariello went to Louisiana and retraced the steps the suspect took the night of the killing.

“This is a typical middle-class American neighborhood,” Caprariello said during an appearance on “NewsNation Now.” “Kids play in the front yards. They run to the nearby Mississippi River. The only difference is, this neighborhood has been rocked by a crime that they never thought would happen in their backyard.”

Caprariello pointed to an angel placed in a nearby tree.

“When I asked Bella’s older sister about it, she said they hung that up for her little sister who passed away,” he said.

Caprariello described an atmosphere of support for Fontenelle’s family.

“Everyone, I would say, is really rallying around this family. It’s actually really sweet to think about, because this is such a travesty that’s happened to both of these families,” he said. “But really, I’m seeing a sense of protectiveness and openness, and trying to make sure that they are healing in the right way, and given enough space and time to do so.”