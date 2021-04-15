‘Trippy treats’: South Carolina high school student caught with pot-laced PB&J sandwich

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (WJZY) — South Carolina school officials are warning parents about a marijuana edible that appears to be marketed towards kids.

“It still is a little scary if the wrong child were to get a hold of something like that,” said Lancaster County School District Superintendent Jonathan Phipps. “And we just want to make sure parents are aware this is a trend and it’s something we’re keeping an eye out for and they should as well.”

At Indian Land High School, a 15-year-old is in trouble for bringing what looks like a peanut butter and jelly sandwich to class.

The snack, as it turned out, wasn’t so innocent. The pot-laced lunch now has the student suspended and the cops involved.

He could be expelled, Phipps said.

“I wish it was shocking,” he said. “But it’s not.”

Phipps is warning parents about the marijuana edible called “Trippy Treats Munchables.” It’s a play on the popular kids’ snack Lunchables. The peanut butter and blueberry sandwich contains 100 mg of THC. Phipps believes it’s marketed towards kids.

“Truthfully it’s a gateway drug,” he said. “It opens the door for other drugs because once a person has experienced the high of marijuana they look for the next high.”

A drug-sniffing dog at Indian Land High School found two empty wrappers in the teen’s backpack. The random searches are part of the district’s “proactive” approach to detect weapons and drugs on campus.

“It is a little more challenging,” said Phipps. “Because manufacturers are creating drugs in such a way that it’s harder to catch folks.”

A vape pen and rolling papers were also found. The student faces a charge of illegally possessing or selling tobacco as a minor. He told authorities he bought it from someone else at school a month ago and didn’t want to throw the wrappers away at home. It is unclear if the student who sold the edibles will face charges of selling drugs on school property or if additional drug charges will be filed.

Even though the wrappers were empty, it is similar to a situation where drug residue is found on a pipe, according to NewsNation affiliate WJZY chief legal correspondent Seema Lyer. That could result in a low-level drug misdemeanor.

“Bottom line to parents is please stay involved with your child,” said Phipps. “Please make sure you ask questions…be as proactive as you can.”