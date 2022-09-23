TSA seizes record number of firearms at Florida airports

(NewsNation) — The Transportation Security Administration is reminding passengers to ensure their firearms are properly packed and declared before getting into an airport security line.

This comes as Florida airports saw record numbers brought to checkpoints, according to the agency.

So far this year, TSA officers have confiscated more than 4,600 firearms from passengers who were boarding planes — about 87% of them were loaded firearms.

In Florida, officers have confiscated 581 guns at airports this year, according to TSA.

Here’s how many guns have been intercepted at Florida airports in 2022:

Orlando International Airport – 107

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport – 104

Tampa International Airport – 83

Miami International Airport – 67

Jacksonville International Airport – 47

Other Florida airports where guns were intercepted include Daytona Beach International, Southwest Florida International, Palm Beach International, Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport, Pensacola International, Tallahassee International, Gainesville Regional Airport and Punta Gorda Airport.

Many passengers were arrested or issued notices to appear in court. TSA spokesperson Sari Koshetz advises: “Don’t let bringing a gun to a federal checkpoint be the reason you cannot answer ‘no’ to the question often asked on job applications: Have you ever been arrested.”

Passengers face a civil penalty from the TSA that can reach as much as $13,910, and that is imposed regardless of whether the individual is arrested by the TSA’s law enforcement partners. If the traveler is in the TSA PreCheck program, those privileges will be lost for a period of time, possibly permanently.

Firearms must be in checked baggage. All firearms must be properly packed and declared to the airline at check-in, which means unloaded and in a locked, hard-sided case.