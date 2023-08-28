UNC student says one person shot on campus

(NewsNation) — A student who has been sheltering in place at UNC-Chapel Hill described a “terrifying” environment as police continue to search for an “armed and dangerous person.”

“[It’s] pretty terrifying to be honest,” a UNC student identified as Alex B. said during an appearance on NewsNation Now.

Alex said she was in the same building as the shooter. She ran up to her lab space and sheltered in place with her labmate before later being escorted out.

She said that she heard one person was shot by the shooter, but she didn’t know their status.

“I haven’t heard that anyone’s been killed, so that’s all I know,” she said.

Alex also offered a description of the place where she believed the shooting took place.

“I think something occurred on the bottom floor in a classroom is what I last heard,” she said.