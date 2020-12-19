UNC suspends 3 fraternities that feds linked to drug ring

FILE – In this April 20, 2015, file photo, the Old Well is seen near the South Building on campus at The University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C. Fraternity members at North Carolina’s flagship school were part of a drug trafficking ring that for years funneled huge quantities of drugs into three college campuses, federal prosecutors said Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has suspended three fraternities linked to a drug trafficking ring that federal prosecutors say funneled large amounts of drugs into three college campuses.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Greensboro announced this week that 21 people were charged in connection to the ring following an investigation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz says the findings prompted the university to take “swift action.” The suspended fraternities were the campus chapters of Phi Gamma Delta, Kappa Sigma and Beta Theta Pi.