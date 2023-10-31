United Cajun Navy to expand search for 3 missing boaters

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Family members say time is of the essence to find the three missing boaters off the coast of Brunswick, and the United Cajun Navy is ready to help.

Dalton Conway, Caleb Wilkinson, and Tyler Barlow are commercial fishermen who set sail on Oct. 14th and have not been seen since.

Despite the search from the Coast Guard being suspended, the families of the three boaters are not giving up and have now taken matters into their own hands to find their loved ones.

One of the boater’s sisters spoke with News 3 about the efforts that the families are putting in to find the three boaters.

Alexis Youngman, sister of Dalton Conway mentions that the families have contacted Georgia leaders such as John Ossoff, Raphael Warnock, and Buddy Carter to persuade the Coast Guard to resume the search.

Tyler Barlow, Caleb Wilkinson and Dalton Conway photos courtesy of Kimberly Cardounel and Misty Valentine’s GoFundMe

Rep. Carter intervened on their behalf with a post on Facebook, which read: “I am calling on the U.S. Coast Guard to continue searching for the missing boaters off the coast of Brunswick. We cannot stop until every avenue has been explored. Their families deserve resolution.”

The United Cajun Navy, a nonprofit that organizes search and rescue teams, has stepped up and is asking for all helping hands with vessels and available aircraft for a SAR mission to find the three missing boaters.

The search will be expanded from the Savannah area to Ocean City, Maryland.

“If we haven’t found anything, that just means that there is something to find, and somebody has to be looking for them for them to be found,” said Youngman. “If somebody does see them, they need to know that we are looking for them and that they need to come home, that is all we can hope for right now. That is all we can hope for is that they are going to show up, and I am sure they will.”

If anyone is interested in lending a helping hand in the search, contact the United Cajun Navy.

Meanwhile, the family of Barlow has organized a GoFundMe for the potential additional resources they may need to continue the search. So far, over $46,500 of the $50,000 goal have been raised.