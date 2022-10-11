University of Miami frat suspended amid multiple accusations

MIAMI (NewsNation) — A University of Miami fraternity has been shut down following allegations of misogyny and laced drinks.

In a video obtained by the student newspaper UM Hurricane, Sigma Phi Epsilon members can be seen jumping and chanting about sexually assaulting a dead woman.

According to the Hurricane, the fraternity hosted the “Adult Swim” party on Oct. 1 at an off-campus house about 15 blocks away.

Also, according to The Miami Herald, several women who attended the party said they noticed “white powder” on their drinks and believed they may have been drugged.

The accusations of laced drinks — and the video taken of the chanting members — led the national fraternity’s board of directors to revoke the chapter’s charter on Friday, the Hurricane reported.

According to CBS News, no charges have been filed and there is no word on potential disciplinary action by the university.

Sigma Phi Epsilon was established in 1901 at Richmond College in Virginia. It currently has about 14,000 collegiate members and 221 chapters at institutions across the country.

The University of Miami chapter opened in 1949.

Students who believe their drinks may have been drugged, or wish to file a related complaint, can submit a report through the university’s Dean of Students Office.