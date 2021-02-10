US Capitol police to hold vote of no confidence for top officials

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: Police officers in riot gear walks towards the U.S. Capitol as protesters enter the building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation’s capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The board of the U.S. Capitol Police is expected to hold a vote of no confidence this week for top officials including Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman.

The vote, to be held by the end of the week, comes more than one month after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol that left five dead including Capitol police officer, Brian Sicknick.

Days following the attack, former police chief Steven Sund resigned and Acting Chief Pittman took over the role.

“Though the vote does not compel any specific action, it does speak to the sentiment and concerns of some of our officers that our senior commanders are working to address,” Capitol Police said in a statement Wednesday.

During the attack, at least 140 USCP officers were injured and an officer died by suicide following the insurrection. The department said Acting Chief Pittman took quick action to “improve intelligence and operational communications with all officers” after the riot.

USCP also said it is “offering counseling and wellness support” to all staff and their family members “given the emotional toll so many are experiencing.”