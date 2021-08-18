PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida county EMS and fire chief is asking families in the area to avoid using 911 for COVID-related calls.
“This is causing an ambulance shortage across the county and is causing long wait times for 911 callers. As Pasco Fire Chief. I’m asking every resident and visitor of Pasco County, and the Bay Area, to stay vigilant,” Pasco County Fire Chief Scott Cassin explained.
According to Cassin, many hospitals in the area are at or over capacity, which means patients are waiting for hours in ambulances.
He wants the emergency number reserved for those experiencing shortness of breath, chest pains, serious trauma or life-threatening injuries.
“If you are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 such as fever, sore throat or cough, contact your physician, urgent care center or the Department of Health for testing to help reduce the impact on area emergency departments,” Cassin said.
The fire chief also asked families to get vaccinated and do what they can to help slow the spread of the virus.
Florida reported a record of nearly 26,000 new cases last week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Latest News
- ‘American Idol’ alum Syesha Mercado, partner fight to regain custody of children taken by Florida authorities
- Do you earn a living wage? Tool calculates the needed income for singles, parents in all 50 states
- ‘Do not give up’: Americans help Afghans in new homeland
- Pandemic fiction: Fall books include stories of the virus
- ‘Use 911 sparingly’: COVID-19-related calls overwhelming Florida county EMS, fire chief says