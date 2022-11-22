(NewsNation) — Following a mass shooting that left three University of Virginia football players dead and an additional two students wounded, the school has decided to cancel the final game of its football season.

The shooting has shaken the university community, which in recent days memorialized the slain players.

“They were funny. They were full of energy. They were serious students. They were sons, and grandsons, and brothers. They were hard workers,” UVA President James E. Ryan said at a recent memorial service.

The cancellation of the game, which was set to feature a match up against Virginia Tech, will allow players to attend the funeral for D’Sean Perry, who was killed in the shooting.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a fellow student, has been charged in the shooting. His motive is still unclear.