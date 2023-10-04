Vandals smash African American art pieces in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Several pieces of artwork commemorating the story of the African American community and Historic Central Avenue were recently vandalized in Tampa.

Tampa police described the pieces as a unique and contextual collection of four major artworks which was made possible in part by the National Endowment for the Arts.

“The vandalism of this artwork is an insult to our community and to all those who contributed to its creation,” Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said. “It is disappointing to think anyone would cause destruction to this artistic representation of our city’s history.”

(Courtesy of the Tampa Police Department)

Detectives are working to gather evidence, including working with nearby residents and business partners to review video footage to develop leads and apprehend those responsible.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department at (813) 231-6130, or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at (800) 873-TIPS.