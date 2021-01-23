Video: Boat captain pets great white shark off Florida coast

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)— A group of people fishing 65 miles off the coast of Pinellas County had a very close encounter with a great white shark on Thursday.

Peter Lambie and Gretchen Cooper took video of what they said was an 18-foot shark swimming up to their boat and biting its motor. The shark came within inches of Lambie.

The group, which included Lambie, Cooper and two others, Captain Tyler Levesque and Erika Almond of “Girls that Fish,” played with the shark for an hour. The captain even got close enough to pet the animal after feeding it some fish.

Source: Gretchen Cooper, Captain Tyler Levesque, Peter Lambie, Erika Almond

The group said they had “never seen anything like it in their lives.”