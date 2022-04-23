(NewsNation) — A sheriff’s deputy in Orange County, Florida scaled a burning apartment building to rescue a baby that was trapped with its mother and grandmother on the upper floors, according to a video released by the department Saturday.

In the video posted on the department’s Facebook page, Deputy William Puzynski can be seen using the balcony railings to scale the outer walls of the burning three-story building to save the child.

Meanwhile, other officers can be heard calling for a ladder to assist with rescue operations and the child’s mother and grandmother were later both rescued using the ladder.

No residents or deputies were injured in the fire, officials wrote.