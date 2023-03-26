Video: Gunman in devil mask stopped from entering Tampa club

(NewsNation) — Police said a fast-acting security guard likely stopped a mass shooting, wrestling a gun from a man wearing a devil mask and preventing him from entering a club in Tampa, Florida.

“I thought it was maybe a prank someone who’s pulling because a lot of people wear masks when they go out,” Manuel Anthony Resto said during an appearance on “NewsNation Prime.” “And I thought it was a joke aimed at myself.”

Security camera video shows a large man wearing a devil mask try to enter the well-known Mons Venus adult entertainment club on March 19. Police said there were more than 200 people inside.

Resto said that he has worked as a guard for 30 years and used to be an MMA fighter and professional wrestler.

“I know a lot of big, big guys. And I bounced with a lot of big, big guys as well,” Resto said. “So I thought it was one of my buddies playing trick on me.”

Resto said the man wearing the mask did not utter a word.

“I was waiting for the punch line,” he said. “And it never came. And as he came approached me he seemed bigger and bigger. And right when he stepped right beside me, I noticed him raise his right arm and he had a Glock pistol.”

NewsNation affiliate WFLA contributed to this report.