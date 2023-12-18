VIDEO: Man stole ingredients from Florida apartment to make screwdriver, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — It wasn’t happy hour, but one man was eager to start drinking after he was caught on camera stealing the ingredients to make a Screwdriver out of a Polk County apartment.

According to deputies, the man was seen on Nov. 23 around 5:30 a.m., sneaking into someone’s apartment through a secondary door. He even had the decency of shutting the light off after he left.

The victim told deputies they often don’t use this door and were unsure why it was left unlocked.

The video shows the unknown suspect walking into the apartment, and shortly after walking out with a handle of Svedka vodka and a bottle of orange juice. A total value of a whopping $35.

Detectives also said the man tried to get into the apartment across the hallway, but it was locked and he left.

Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact Detective Turner at 863-577-1600 or DTurner@polksheriff.org. Anonymous tips can be made to Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-888-400-8477.