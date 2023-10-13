VIDEO: Massive fire consumes yacht in Florida marina

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A massive yacht went up in smoke when a fire broke out aboard the vessel Thursday night in Fort Lauderdale.

First responders were called to the Yacht Haven Marina near I-95 and SR84 in response to a possible yacht fire. When crews arrived, they found “heavy fire” throughout the large vessel.

(Courtesy of Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue)

Photos from the scene captured smoke and flames towering well above the ship’s mast.

Within two hours, the fire was brought under control and put out.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.