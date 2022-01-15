SUNRISE, FLA. (NewsNation Now) — A Florida police officer is now under investigation after being seen putting his hands around a fellow officer’s neck in a body camera video

After he arrived at the scene of an arrest Sunrise police were conducting last November, Sergeant Christopher Pullease had a verbal altercation with a suspect while officers were putting him in the back seat of a patrol car.

Officials said Pullease escalated things by holding up a can of pepper spray that he did not use in front of the suspect.

According to body camera footage, which police released without sound, a female officer then grabbed Pullease from behind and pulled him away in an attempt to defuse the situation.

Video from the body camera shows Pullease placed his hands at the officer’s throat while pushing her back.

Sunrise police Chief Anthony Rosa said in a statement that Pullease has been relieved of supervisory responsibilities. An internal affairs investigation is active and ongoing.

Ross called the female officer’s actions “definitive and demonstrative of good leadership.”