CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Video released by the Florida Department of Health shows a toddler walking out of a day care center and into three lanes of traffic.

Nine surveillance video clips released by the FDOH show a toddler identified by his mother as Mayson walking alone in the hallway of Here We Grow Learning Center in Clearwater, Florida, on Nov. 16, 2021.

Several minutes later, Mayson can be seen on video exiting the day care, walking down a ramp and into three lanes of traffic.

Mayson’s mother, Marissa Addison, told NewsNation affiliate WFLA her 2-year-old son loves to explore.

Mayson was not injured in the incident that could have ended in tragedy if not for a driver who stopped to help.

Mayson’s mom was allegedly only told part of the story, as local media reports she was initially told by the day care that the toddler briefly made it outside.

That’s why she says she didn’t overreact, according to the report.

Two weeks later, however, Addison claims a former employee called her with the full story.

“I’m like, wait a minute, he got into the road? What do you mean he got into the road?” Addison said to WFLA. “I was on fire.”

Thankfully, drivers passing by spotted Mayson in the road and called 911.

