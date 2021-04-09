VIDEO: Wind sends playhouse flying in Alabama as strong storms cross the South

JACKSON, Miss. (NewsNation Now) — A storm system taking aim at the South could bring the threat of damaging winds and tornadoes to the region, forecasters said.

A video posted to social media shows strong winds and hail pelting a home in Sumiton, AL, Friday afternoon, sending a neighbor’s playhouse flying.

The National Weather Service in Birmingham reported some areas in northeast Alabama are seeing hail up to tennis balls in size, advising people to seek shelter.

At least a few tornadoes are expected Friday in parts of northeast Louisiana and Mississippi as well, according to the national Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, continuing into the overnight hours.

Nearly 1.6 million people in a region that includes parts of Louisiana and Mississippi will be at greatest risk of severe storms, the Storm Prediction Center said in its morning outlook Friday.

Large hail will also be possible in parts of eastern Texas and Oklahoma, western portions of Arkansas and Louisiana, a large part of Mississippi, and Tennessee, the National Weather Service said.