Virginia Beach’s ViBe Creative District unveils new rainbow crosswalk

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A creative arts district in Virginia Beach has unveiled a new rainbow crosswalk.

ViBe Creative District is a hub for artists, restaurants, workouts, museums, and more. Their diagonal Rainbow Crosswalk was designed by artist Allison Termine and first painted in 2016 with the help of the ViBe District and Hampton Roads Pride.

Photo courtesy: ViBe District

Around 500 community members helped paint the crosswalk back in 2016.

This year, city officials added a permanent thermo-plastic rainbow crosswalk for all four sides of the crosswalk at the intersection of 19th Street and Cypress Avenue, surrounding the previous artwork.

Rainbow crosswalks are known around the world as an international movement to help embrace inclusivity of all people with public artwork.