Virginia couple serves up smiles with ‘Random Acts of Pizza’

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — A Virginia couple is serving up smiles in their community; by creating custom pizzas for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

On a typical Friday night, you might find Christina and Mike Hoffman making pizzas at their home in Alexandria, but when the COVID-19 pandemic, hit yeast and flour were in short supply. So, the couple took a trip to Restaurant Depot.

“They had a 55 pound bag of pizza flour that Mike was so excited about,” said Christina.

With more flour than the couple knew what to do with, they decided to make pizzas to give to others. It started as a meal exchange between neighbors, but the Hoffman’s expanded their outreach — making pizzas for teachers, frontline workers, and first responders.

“Everybody’s liked it. They’ve given us really good feedback that they like the pizza,” said Mike.

The couple named their service “Random Acts of Pizza.” They even created a Facebook page to allow others to nominate community members who deserve a slice.

“We’ve had people submit nominations, and then we’ll be like, ‘Oh yeah, let’s make pizza for them,’” said Christina.

The couple created a menu, so those that receive a pizza can pick their toppings. But no worries — they also take custom orders.

“When we created the Facebook page, we put the menu on there, so folks can just use that as a reference,” said Mike.

Their pizzas have become the talk of the town, with neighbors asking if they can purchase the pies.

But instead, the Hoffman’s are asking for donations for local charities.

The family doesn’t plan on stopping their pizza production any time soon, and they hope the nominations keep on coming.

“Anything we could do to help make people smile, feel better, get through it a little bit easier, we like doing it. It makes us feel good,” said Christina.

Thus far, the couple has made over 160 pizzas for others in the community.